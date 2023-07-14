Ukrainian war crimes:

◾️Ukrainian militants shot at a civilian car and tried to hide the bodies of killed civilians in the Ugledar direction.

◾️ Militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine organized an ambush on civilians and shot them in cold blood at one of the sections of the Ugledar direction. After their crime, they tried to "cover their tracks" and take out the bodies of the dead people, but they were prevented by Russian artillery.

◾️Russian fighters struck near the Ukrainian fighters, which prevented them from carrying out the plan. The Armed Forces threw away the "evidence" and fled from the scene of the crime in a panic.

This appears to be the full video. This video shows it all. I've found shorter, but no need to post.