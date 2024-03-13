Putin warns Russia isReady to use Nuclear Weapons if Threatened

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SkyNews UK is selling this narrative to the British people: Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to his country's sovereignty or independence.
In an interview with Russian state television, the country's leader described US President Joe Biden as a veteran politician who fully understands the dangers of an escalation in tensions.
