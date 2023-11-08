BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Martial Law | 39-year intelligence analyst predicts waves of major terrorist attacks in US with "100% confidence"
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
163 views • 11/08/2023

Tony Seruga, a 39-year intelligence analyst: TWO MILLION terrorists in sleeper cells are already inside the United States and are waiting for a signal to unleash terrorist attacks to come in waves over next 14 months in attacks on our electrical grid, poisoning the water supply, destroying railways and highways, etc. | Biden's DOJ to start arresting Trump supporters merely for standing outside the US Capitol and committing no violence | More smoking gun evidence in Biden impeachment as $40,000 payment of laundered money from China surfaces | Speaker Johnson to move forward with impeachment inquiry.

Keywords
paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
