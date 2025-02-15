BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Emerging Technologies Towards IoNT and 6G's Biological Layer ~ A Biologically Inspired and Protein-Based Bio-Cyber Interface for the Internet of Bio-Nano Things
51 views • 7 months ago

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1890593293823529181?t=fgXNRN-Nq_zxcUCTcCdA4A&s=19


Biosensors & Bioelectronics: X Journal Volume 22,March 2025.


A Biologically Inspired and Protein-Based Bio-Cyber Interface for the Internet of Bio-Nano Things

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590137024001365


I don't think it can get any clearer than this!

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1890765335663386738?t=1o2mY-InzcqhJTd2o2K9-Q&s=19


Emerging Technologies Towards IoNT and 6G's Biological Layer "The concept of a biological layer follows the development of the emergent nanoscale communication paradigms: molecular communication (MC) and Terahertz (THz) communication" https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/49402/emerging-technologies-towards-iont-and-6gs-biological-layer

(MORE 6G) https://search.brave.com/search?q=Emerging+Technologies+Towards+IoNT+and+6G%27s+Biological+Layer&source=android

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1889821727972270349?t=baA4-WslawLUCIJ0R5cP4Q&s=19


Reimagining Technology for Government: A Conversation with Larry Ellison and Tony Blair World Government Summit Feb. 12, 2025 https://rumble.com/v6k3mfa-396558406.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1889060793729122545?t=lJaUNfYh882J2DvM3CzheA&s=19


Do healthcare professionals have to know about medical body area networks to be compliant with HIPAA? What is Cyberbiosecurity? https://rumble.com/v6j9mv4-395159296.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1888852560183751031?t=TihYrH3Wo-x0y7JUdvoLzQ&s=19

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1779109760760992195?t=Yx5D5Simk2WIC4LvtzKoXg&s=19


Ian F. Akyildiz


2015

IntraBioNets focuses on usable communication channels on top of the biological processes underlying the Microbiome-Gut-Brain Axis composed of the gut microbial community, the gut tissues, the enteric nervous system https://ianakyildiz.com/bwn/projects/intrabionets/index.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1890504148891619337?t=YwbMy5ZtTa_0LdwF4DJYYA&s=19


2017 NSF EAGER: Cooperative Spectroscopy for Real-time In Vivo Nano-biosensing: Towards Health-centric Smartphones https://www.nsf.gov/awardsearch/showAward?AWD_ID=1445934&HistoricalAwards=false

.

MORE: https://www.google.com/search?q=EAGER%3A+Cooperative+Spectroscopy+for+Real-time+In+Vivo+Nano-biosensing%3A+Towards+Health-centric+Smartphones&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

IF YOU CAN'T GOOGLE THESE KEY WORDS YOURSELVES, READ AND LEARN WHAT YOUR GOVERNMENTS GLOBALLY ARE FUNDING WITH YOUR TAX DOLLARS THEN YOU MIGHT JUST BE FULLY AI RETARDED!

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420/videos￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1888424069608964210?t=pSUld8MmHNaJcXOlGX4OBQ&s=19


What is Cyberbiosecurity?

https://www.cyberbiosecurity.ch/

.

A Systematic Review of Bio-Cyber Interface Technologies and Security Issues for Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9467302

.

Biocybersecurity: A Converging Threat as an Auxiliary to War https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://arxiv.org/pdf/2010.00624&ved=2ahUKEwjT-O70yrWLAxWxMDQIHTcuLmoQFnoECCAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0YTMRwEdES8G_70li8fRDG

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1888124199639622132?t=hOHXO7bYU9pguEGSr0JIeA&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
