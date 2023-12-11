How to detoxify histamine and why you should

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High histamine from food, genetic weaknesses and hidden allergens can cause all sorts of trouble. Allergies are more than just itchy skin, every organ in the body can have an allergic response. The heart, the brain, all the internal organs. Learn about the 4 histamine receptors in the body, the issues they cause and how to break histamine down. www.remedylink.com