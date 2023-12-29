Top Foods You Should ALWAYS Have in Your Kitchen | Dr. Steven Gundry

What’s the one thing you do every day, most of us do this several times a day that impacts your health and longevity the most? If you said eat - you get a gold star!
Now why is eating so impactful? Food is information for your gut bacteria. It either feeds the good guys or the bad guys. With every bite, it can either harm your health or help your health…
In fact, I so believe in this, the principle Hippocrates said long ago: ‘let thy food by thy medicine and thy medicine by thy food.” That food and the foods to avoid are my go-to ‘prescription.’For healing my patients and in all my books, too.
So, today, it’s all about the essential foods you need to feed your gut buddies so you can thrive!
I’ll talk about the 5 essential foods to always have in your kitchen for health, the best fermented foods to eat and also, reveal the truth behind big food’s misleading nutrition labels.
Pre-order my newest book "Gut Check: Unleash the Power of Your Microbiome to Reverse Disease and Transform Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health" here:
