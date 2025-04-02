BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Regenerative Joint Therapy - Non-Invasive Joint Therapy with Karen Rea, FNP-BC
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
110 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • 5 months ago

Did you know your body can naturally heal your joints without risky surgeries or endless cortisone shots? What if you could avoid joint replacement surgery and reclaim your mobility by simply triggering your body’s own healing powers?

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Karen Rea, FNP-BC, an expert who has performed and trained thousands of practitioners in regenerative joint therapy. Karen explains how cutting-edge treatments like alpha-2 macroglobulin (A2M), ozone, and stem cell-based therapies can halt cartilage breakdown, reduce pain, and even restore some of the joint’s natural cushioning. Discover why being proactive with weight management, nutrition, and timely interventions can make all the difference in preventing or reversing osteoarthritis. If you’ve been told surgery is your only option, tune in to learn about nonsurgical approaches that could transform your quality of life.

To learn more about Karen Rea, FNP-BC please visit BlissMedical.com or you can contact her at [email protected].

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

Keywords
healthdr steven hotzewellness revolutionnon invasiveregenerative joint therapyjoint therapy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy