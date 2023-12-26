The Masonic U.S. Inc. – America is Missing but Columbia is Found

Episode 058
Is Washington the 15th President? If so he is #1 in the Masonically encoded president count that defines the U.S. Turn on the news – there it is. Watch any media – there it is. The numerically encoded, word play ridden and cryptically symbolized masonic world… at your fingertips, whether you like it or not. The Mason next door is your friend but the top of the masonic pyramid is not. In fact it is a “royal” pain in the ass.
