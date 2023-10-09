Brutal! Israel indiscriminately destroys civilian buildings against Palestinians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The brutal attacks by Israeli Air Force indiscriminately destroyed many civilian buildings against Palestinian fighters. Israel bombed the Saad Al-Ansari Mosque in the city of Khan Yunis, and the National Islamic Bank in the Gaza strip, and many other buildings. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds Israel responsible for what happened due to its repeated provocations, and deprivation of the rights of Palestinians.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY