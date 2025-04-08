BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How Will I Know If I’m Really Saved? | Justified by the Resurrection
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
0
10 views • 5 months ago

"How will I know?"
Whitney Houston asked that about love... and her answer?
"Trust your feelings."

But when it comes to eternal salvation, feelings aren’t reliable.
👉 So how do you really know if you’re justified before God?

In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster contrasts the uncertainty of emotion with the certainty of Scripture, revealing that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the undeniable proof of justification.

📖 Romans 4:25 – “Who was delivered for our offences, and was raised again for our justification.”

🙌 What You'll Learn Today:
    Why you don’t have to go by feelings to know you’re saved
    How the resurrection of Jesus proves your justification
    What it means to be fully persuaded, like Abraham
    Why Christ—not your emotions—is your firm foundation
    How the Word, not feelings, gives you peace and assurance

💡 Whitney said, “trust your feelings” — but feelings fade.
📖 The Bible says, “trust His resurrection” — and that never changes.

🩸 He died for your sins.
⚰️ He was buried.
🌅 He rose again.
📜 That’s not just emotional—it’s eternal proof.

🙏 Whether you’re doubting, struggling, or just unsure, this devotion will remind you: You can KNOW you’re justified. Not because you feel it—but because He rose from the grave.

📢 Share this with someone who’s asking, “How will I know?”

🔔 Subscribe for more faith-building, Word-based devotions that bring clarity and confidence.

daily devotionchristian truthjesus savesassurance of salvationresurrection powerchristian encouragementchristian devotionalresurrection proofwords from the wordpastor roderick webstergospel teachingjustification explainedhow will i know if i am savedjustified by resurrectionromans 4-25how to be sure you are savedjesus rose againfaith not feelingssalvation assurancewhitney houston contrast
00:00Introduction and Gratitude

01:11A Prayer for Healing and Support

04:10The Proof of Salvation

06:05Justification Through Resurrection

09:04Conclusion and Blessings

