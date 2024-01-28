Create New Account
Emergency Search and Rescue in the Italian Dolomites!
Overland Italy
Published a month ago

We traveled to Castelmezzano and, in the middle of a severe overnight snow storm where we thought our winch-motor had broken while leaning at a precarious 27-degree angle on the side of the Dolomites in southern Italy, we called for an Emergency Search And Rescue.

Part 1 - Castelmezzano

Part 2 - Search and Rescue

Part 3 - Vigili Del Fuoco

Please visit our website https://www.overlanditaly.com/gear to save hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars purchasing products you need or would enjoy for your overlanding vehicle.

