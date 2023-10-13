GENOCIDE GAZA - ISRAELI FALSE FLAG - The NWO Parasites Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's important that everyone be very aware of False Flag operations like this one! Israel played a role in the 911 False Flag Attack. And let's not forget the USS Liberty.
Israel is under the control of the globalist Parasites seeking a
"New World Order" and the total destruction and enslavement of mankind!
I want you to remember something folks....
They can do NOTHING without YOU!
Your CONSENT is required here!
If these people want a war, let THEM fight it!
Stop being a sellout to humanity and helping to
destroy mankind for a dollar!
All we have to do is refuse to CONSENT!
And then we must hold these evil bastards accountable!
It's time for "Problem - Reaction - Solution" to FAIL!
Stop being a puppet on a string!
Edited mirror of The Crowhouse video
"ISRAELI FALSE FLAG = GENOCIDE GAZA"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SucecjE47s93/
Live and speak the TRUTH!