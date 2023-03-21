BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Money and Cannabis (part 1) "what's weed worth?"
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
3 views • 03/21/2023

In the Cannabis business, there are some good, but mostly bad places to put your investment dollars.


But as with most opportunistic industries with innumerable companies jockeying to become the next Starbucks, finding the one with real value takes a great sense of skill, timing, and luck.


Part 1: What's weed worth?

Part 2: "smoke your economics" https://youtu.be/v31U-JWln8s


Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,124 of The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/yuAjrou8Rk0

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
