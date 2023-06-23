BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

James Corbett: Expansion of Biosecurity State and WHO’s Anti-human Agenda
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
189 views • 06/23/2023

June 6, 2023


SupportSave3 RepostsShare
The New American

@thenewamericanvideo

2,820 followers
Join
Follow

In this interview with The New American, award-winning investigative journalist James Corbett speaks about the gradual expansion of the biosecurity state and the weaponization of the healthcare apparatus and explains the key facts about the WHO’s proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and Pandemic Zero Draft that would provide the organization with unparalleled authoritarian powers.

James is the producer and host of The Corbett Report.
www.corbettreport.com

The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the  World Council for Health on June 2-4.
www.worldcouncilforhealth.org

Virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
climate changemind controlpropaganda911manipulationwhoagendapandemicslaveryjames corbettanti-humantreatybill gatesbioweaponswine fluforced inoculationlockdownthe new americanbiosecurity stateanti-human agendahealth weaponizationthenewamericanvideo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy