Today, the Hamas movement handed over to Israel the bodies of the deceased hostages: 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz, as well as Shiri Bibas and her two sons - Kfir Bibas (10 months) and Ariel Bibas (4 years).

For Israel, the fate of the Bibas family was a painful topic: for more than a year, it was believed that the mother and underage children were alive, and there was a chance of their release. However, in the end, a message about their death was received.

🔻Israelis accuse Hamas militants of their death, while Palestinians claim that the hostages were killed as a result of one of the IDF's mass strikes.





In Israel, there are predictable demands to wipe the entire Gaza Strip off the face of the earth for the death of a family with an infant. Palestinians, in turn, point out that a much larger number of children have been killed in the bombings of the enclave.

In any case, this is a very painful topic for Israel, and it is used by various parties - from Hamas propaganda to Israel's own political forces.

From @Rybar