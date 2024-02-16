THE Ai THREAT - Imran Garda & Connor Leahy 2024 Interview

"When you play against a grandmaster... the way it feels is not like you're having a heroic battle against the Terminator... this incredible back and forth and then you lose. No. It feels more like, you think you're playing well, you think everything is ok and then suddenly you lose in one move and you don't know why...

This is what it is going to feel like for humanity to play against AGI.... It won't be dramatic, there won't be a fight, there wont be a war. It will just be, one day, the machines are in control and not us." - Connor





"The greatest shortcoming of the human race, is man's inability to understand the exponential function." - Albert Bartlett