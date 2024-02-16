BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE Ai THREAT - Imran Garda & Connor Leahy 2024 Interview
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 02/16/2024

"When you play against a grandmaster... the way it feels is not like you're having a heroic battle against the Terminator... this incredible back and forth and then you lose. No. It feels more like, you think you're playing well, you think everything is ok and then suddenly you lose in one move and you don't know why...

This is what it is going to feel like for humanity to play against AGI.... It won't be dramatic, there won't be a fight, there wont be a war. It will just be, one day, the machines are in control and not us." - Connor


-----


"The greatest shortcoming of the human race, is man's inability to understand the exponential function." - Albert Bartlett

Keywords
aiconnor leahyimran garda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy