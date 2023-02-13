BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Congress Is Your ENEMY, Hand in Glove With Big Tech
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Congress Is Your ENEMY, Hand in Glove With Big Tech

In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, explains why Congress is the enemy of the people. It is Congress in that established CISA and in collusion with Billionaires in Silicon Valley created GOVERNMENT’s BACKDOOR Portals into the Big Tech companies like Twitter to do an end run around the First Amendment. This is illegal. Now, Congress is working on legislation under the guise of “safety” and protecting children to retroactively legalize their illegal schemes.

healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthcongressdhsmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemtheenemy4threichdrshivabottomsupgeteducated
