Stormy Daniels & Dalai Lama: vile diviners, Justification for Russian "Response"

In this video: Today is the last day of Hag hamMatzot - the pre-anniversary of the Bride Theft!(https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bridetheft.htm)
Stormy Daniels: diviner witch
Dalai Lama: diviner and pedo-pervert
The World Economic Forum pushes global plan to regulate water usage (we decode the WEF logo)
Justification for Russia's next move: NATO special forces deployed
Iran kickstarts war against Israel
85 Nations De-Dollarize
InfoWars clickbait - deep fake faux-eternal life
"Reign" by QuaDream, like NSO "Pegasus" - smartphone spyware threat
How Long Have You Been Consuming Gene-therapy modified pork/chicken?
Merck Partnered with Moderna in 2019 to Vaccinate America's Farms Using mRNA Technology
Romans 8
