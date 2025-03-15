BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Herbal Drugstore by Dr. Linda B. White and Steven Foster
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
278 views • 6 months ago

"Herbal Drugstore" by Dr. Linda B. White and Steven Foster bridges the gap between traditional herbal medicine and modern science, offering a comprehensive guide to navigating the growing herbal marketplace. The book highlights the shift in perception toward herbal remedies, driven by increasing research supporting their effectiveness and safety, as well as their rising popularity, with annual herb sales exceeding $3 billion. It explains that herbal medicine uses plants to enhance the body’s natural healing abilities, often emphasizing lifestyle changes, and shares similarities with pharmaceutical drugs, though herbs are generally less potent and safer. The authors discuss the regulatory landscape, noting that herbs are classified as dietary supplements in the U.S., which allows for quicker market access but fewer regulations, and stress the importance of informed use, starting with low doses and consulting healthcare professionals. The book also covers various forms of herbs, such as teas, capsules, and tinctures, and provides tips for reading labels and choosing the right form. It emphasizes the need for caution, as natural does not always mean harmless, and advises finding qualified herbal practitioners. Whether addressing specific health issues or boosting overall wellness, the book encourages approaching herbal remedies with the same care as conventional medications.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy