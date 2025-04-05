THE HOT CRAZY MATRIX RINGER 💀 THE TALE OF TAYLOR SCHABUSINESS

This one breaks the hot|crazy matrix ❗





Collin Rugg - JUST IN: Woman who was convicted of chopping up her boyfriend, 'finds out' after trying to attack her defense attorney in the courtroom.





This is the second time that 27-year-old Taylor Schabusiness has attacked her defense attorney.





Back in 2023, she was caught on camera attacking her other lawyer at the time.





Schabusiness is serving life without parole for the m*rder of Shad Thyrion, a 24-year-old man who she strangled during s*x in his family home in Green Bay, Wisconsin.





The woman previously admitted that she was "sucking" and cutting him apart at the same time, telling investigators she "liked" cutting his head off.





Schabusiness dismembered him and spread his body parts throughout the home and car.





Thyrion's head was found by his mother in a bucket in their basement.





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1908184234629709883





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9pt4a4 [thanks to https://x.com/SkidWillie/status/1908215770925994226 and https://x.com/OracleAntenna/status/1908321150741905532 🐦]





https://www.nbc26.com/greenbay/convicted-killer-taylor-schabusiness-tackled-in-court-after-violent-outburst