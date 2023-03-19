BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CREATING an EVENT in HEAVEN or FACE to FACE with JESUS
The TIME WE HAVE LEFT
03/19/2023

CREATING an EVENT in HEAVEN or FACE to FACE with JESUS

A couple of decades ago I started seeing visions of Jesus Christ, Angels, Satan, The Holy Spirit.  As incredible as these claims sound, Every Word is True.  This is my First and Last Video Production. The Production Quality is Poor but the message is Excellent.  Maybe 1 out of 10 viewers Believe. I Pray You do. 
JESUS: Believe this about Jesus to move on to Greener Pastures.

Born of a Virgin, He was killed for our transgressions, His blood was shed as a sacrifice to atone for my sins. He was buried and ROSE three days later, according to The Scriptures. Praise the Lord for HE HAS RISEN. I am now forgiven for my sins, past, present and future and can live on with the Lord in Eternity.
You can be saved now. It is just that easy.


jesussatanufovaccinenwonew world ordersinaloa cartelend timesparasitesvaxwrathlucifertrans humanismelection fraudjabchuck misslervaxxfall of the cabalcovid 19boosterhydrogelnano circuitskatie hobbs arizonacreating an event in heavenface to face with jesus
