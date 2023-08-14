Things Are Going To Get "End Times" Tough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily we have new examples of depravity, deprivations, injustice, cruelty and destruction wrought by the communists working to overthrow America. These evils will continue to grow and they will continue to be more out in the open. Preparations, skills and planning will mean the difference between life and death in some cases, and prove to be the difference between degrees of suffering. Know your hierarchy of needs, do your research and pray about your plans. Please remember that your boycotts and buy-cotts are having a great deal of impact and these are themselves acts of resistance against the beast system. Thank you for watching.