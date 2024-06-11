"If the Israelis don't want to be charged with war crimes, maybe they shouldn't have done war crimes."





Watch this short new clip from my debate last night on CNN with a pro-Israel pundit, on the ICC Israel arrest warrant story.





And watch it till the end. The very end.





Source: https://x.com/mehdirhasan/status/1793052067906335207





Couldn't pull off those linguistic gymnastics at the end there 🧠 possibly lactic acid builds up in the brain as well...?





That's a joke, BTW - but how does one understand the look on the propagandist's face otherwise 🤷





https://www.reddit.com/r/TheMajorityReport/comments/1cy4j4w/if_the_israelis_dont_want_to_be_charged_with_war/





Couple of comments:





He couldn’t even complete that last sentence at the end because he couldn’t think of anything more than the usual Zionist propaganda buzzwords that everyone now knows is BS.





Medhi dropped the gloves since leaving MSNBC, and I love that for him, and for us.





ol so hard to make a compelling argument when all you have is lies. He got toasted by Mehndi.





Them: It's not up to you to decide who's a war criminal

Also them: International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction to label Netanyahu a war criminal

Or, as Matthew Miller said: Only Israel and the US have jurisdiction in Israel.

The US and Israel believe they're above the law. They make the rules for everyone else to follow, but that doesn't mean they apply to them.





That guy's counter-point was : 'Who are you to say a child getting a cranial gunshot wound is considered a war crime? Are you a lawyer?





I don’t see what is so hard to understand about this. It isn’t hard to understand. I’m tired of hearing Israel protesting it. Just get in the handcuffs. And deliver the aid to Gaza





You know for a fact that thousands of children under the age of 10 have been killed. How do you justify killing thousands of kids under the age of 10. What could they have possibly done to you to deserve that fate?





Israelis have no excuse for blocking aid to Palestine because Hamas has not been a relevant threat to them for months. The IDF is more then capable of protecting and distributing aid they just choose not to.





Sounded like Jonathan was about to use a slur at the end there.





The clown that go on television and defend Israel’s crimes against humanity are just so disgusting.

How the fuck do you want to debate if shooting children in the head and cutting off everything vital to sustaining life is a war crime or not???

In what world is it okay to snipe babies???





If they didn't charge Hamas, they would have said it was a double standard. They did charge them, now they're saying it's an inappropriate equivalence. I guess the prosecutor should have charged Hamas first, then waited the correct number of seconds or days or weeks to then charge the Israeli Prime Minister? Maybe he should have charged Netanyahu standing on one leg while balancing a chair on his head?





The Israeli courts themselves have convicted the current Minister of Defense with terrorism. But that doesn't matter either. Ben-Gvir is responsible for the police that should be facilitating the entry of aid, rather than assisting in blocking it.





No court, no humanitarian organization, no international diplomatic body, no country, nothing will ever be accepted. They are absolute in their power and superiority, why doesn't the rest of the world seem to get it?





One big problem that needs to be addressed is that arguing with these genocidal lunatics GIVES THEM CREDIBILITY. As though this issue is subjective and there are two sides with legitimate but opposing views. "You know, there was a point when I may have engaged with you in a good faith debate in this issue, but at this point, given everything that has happened, given the number of children killed and wounded, all I have to say to you is, you are &$cking genocide supporting lunatic cult member and I don't want to have anything to with you."





That last line...."this man is seriously...." Shakes head and angrily pushes lips closed

That was 🤌🤌🤌🤌🤌