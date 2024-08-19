LOCAL preparedness networking: An interview with Thom Rigsby with American Contingency

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://www.americancontingency.com/
- Food preparedness and contingency planning with expert Tom Rigsby. (0:23)
- Contingency planning for financial emergencies and prioritizing resources. (6:21)
- Preparedness for unexpected events, including natural disasters and infrastructure failures. (11:07)
- Hurricane Katrina aftermath and personal responsibility for preparedness. (16:53)
- Decentralized living and community support during emergencies. (23:08)
- Backup plans for communication during emergencies. (30:00)
- Prepping and self-sufficiency, with a focus on 12 categories and a membership platform with checklists, courses, and local chap (36:09)
- Membership tiers and local connections in a community network. (40:46)
- Egg burping skills and prepping for emergencies. (44:47)