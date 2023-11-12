The ACC On US Sports: Duke vs. North Carolina Condensed Game

Presented on US Sports by Fanatics!

No. 24 North Carolina hung onto the Victory Bell after a double-overtime thriller in what was likely Drake Maye’s final game in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels had 537 total yards of offense in the win, as Maye completed 28 of 43 pass attempts for 342 yards and a touchdown through the air. He also picked up 2 more TDs on the ground. Omarion Hampton ran the ball 31 times for 169 yards and a touchdown as well. Tez Walker had a monster game, making 7 catches for 162 yards in the win. For Duke, QB Grayson Loftis completed 16 of 28 passes for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns, with all three scores going to WR Jordan Moore. RB Jordan Waters had 20 carries for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns in the loss.

