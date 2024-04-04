© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Weighing 'political calculus' of potentially costly voter result for Biden: Victor Davis Hanson.
Victor Davis Hanson joins "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the voter behavior downstream from the Israel-Hamas conflict which may have a detrimental effect on ballot support for Biden in the 2024 general election.