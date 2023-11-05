G Edward Griffin - More Deadly Than war

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
G Edward Griffin warning people about communism is from April 3, 1969. What makes this video so powerful is that there are endless real-world examples being played out today.
This same information being spoken today would be labelled ‘misinformation’ or a ‘conspiracy theory’. Since this information is over 50 years old it suddenly becomes very ‘prophetic’. You will be amazed at how eerily accurate this video is when paired with real-world events.