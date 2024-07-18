BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Brazilian point of view podcast by Ana Tagliati. Pros and cons of Costa Rica with Richard Blank.
call center
call center
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 10 months ago

For this week's episode, we have another one from the 'another episode, another country' series with Costa Rica. I invited Richard to talk about moving to Costa Rica, the lifestyle he takes in the country, wildlife, safety, cultural aspects and cuisine.He also gives many tips for visiting Costa Rica, what to see, where to go, do's and don'ts, pros and cons, misconceptions, and much more! Ana Tagliati, Journalist with a Master’s degree from Edinburgh Napier University, and Podcast Producer of The Brazilian point of view podcast.


p. 165 - Moving to Costa Rica, living a simple and relaxing lifestyle, culture and cuisine, fresh food, wildlife, tips to visit Costa Rica, tourism in the country with Richard Blank


Ana Tagliati is a 28-year-old Brazilian, who will discuss different matters of daily life and current situations, from a Brazilian point of view. Richard also gives many tips for visiting Costa Rica, what to see, where to go, do’s and don’ts, pros and cons, misconceptions, and much more!


Recommendation: Remington Steele



https://youtu.be/6S72brdzB3A


Ana Tagliati is a podcast host and producer at The Brazilian point of view, a popular podcast that blends news and storytelling elements, with global appeal. She has a bachelor's degree in law from Faculdade Milton Campos and a master's degree in journalism from Edinburgh Napier University. Ana Tagliati has core competencies in broadcast media and news reporting.


Ana Tagliati's current role: I have produced and hosted over 170 podcast episodes, successfully sourcing and interviewing international guests, demonstrating adeptness in using advanced recording equipment and editing software, and crafting seamless episode structures through proficient scriptwriting and meticulous audio editing. I have also monitored and managed different social media platforms for podcast and audience development, resulting in an increase in listenership of 71% from 2022 to 2023, according to Spotify statistics. Additionally, I have gained hands-on experience in radio and newspaper production through work placements at Radio Forth, The National Newspaper and BBC Radio Scotland, where I assisted in producing radio bulletins, conducting audio editing, preparing scripts, pitching and creating original compelling stories, and writing multiple news articles weekly. I am passionate about delivering and communicating stories in a simple, straightforward, and engaging manner, and I value collaboration, diversity, and innovation. I can bring diverse perspectives and experiences to the team, as I am fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, and have studied and worked in different countries and cultures.


Richard’s vision quest journey is filled with twists and turns. At 27 years old, he relocated to Costa Rica to train employees for one of the larger call centers in San Jose. With a mix of motivational public speaking style backed by tactful and appropriate rhetoric, Richard shared his knowledge and trained over 10 000 bilingual telemarketers over two decades.



Keywords
businesssalesrichard blank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy