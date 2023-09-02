EPOCH TV | Push to Remove Trump’s Name From 2024 Ballot Using 14th Amendment

EPOCH TV | Push to Remove Trump’s Name From 2024 Ballot Using 14th AmendmentPush to Remove Trump’s Name From 2024 Ballot Using 14th Amendment









A law firm recently filed a lawsuit arguing that former President Donald Trump can be disqualified from the elections. And while this is new, it pulls from an agenda that the establishment has been proposing since 2021.





The basis is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 just after the Civil War. It says a person can be banned from election or appointment to any level of government office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [United States], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”





The establishment has been arguing this could apply to President Trump’s actions to challenge the 2020 election, and for his alleged role in Jan. 6.





Meanwhile, Evergrande Group, one of the largest Chinese real estate companies, just filed for bankruptcy. This is being taken as a sign of deeper problems now hitting the Chinese economy. It appears now that the United States is trying to detach its economy from China. Here to speak with us about this is Antonio Graceffo, Epoch Times contributor and author of "Beyond the Belt and Road: China’s Global Economic Expansion."





UPDATE

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit claiming Trump can't run for office under the 14th Amendment





The judge ruled that Caplan did not have a particular legal injury to bring forth a federal lawsuit regarding the former president and the 14th Amendment.





https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/federal-judge-dismisses-lawsuit-claiming-trump-cant-run-office-under-14th



