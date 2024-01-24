Gen 1 ( Ruach ELOHIYM) !! -- BUT The SPIRIT (Ruach)( JEHOVAH ) Self-Existent Eternal JEHOVAH SAVES. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

JESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.
MOST Important Video to Date.... This Explains the Battle in the Bible that was Unseen...Now It is So apparent that it is Not arguable!!!!! As It SHOULD BE !!! Perfection!!
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.