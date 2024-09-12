Oktoberfest Taste Tests: Walter Station Waltoberfest Marzen 3.5/5*

Another swing and a miss from the local boys.

Running 5.5 for the ABV, 22 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as 31.

We need to step up out Festbier game in PHX.

Thanks for coming by.

Be the Big 3 folks

Proust!

E.

have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Bee...

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://x.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/