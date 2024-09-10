United Nations legal officer is caught on camera stating the UN’s ambition to become a world government

UN Lawyer Jorge Paoletti reveals one of the main goals of the UN is to create a “Global Citizen Identity,” and that the UN wants its own military.





He admits the organisation of the UN is the closest to a one-world government the world has ever gotten.





Paoletti states UN is terrified of Donald Trump because they know he aims to end globalism and the goals of the UN.





Credit to Steven Crowder and crew for obtaining this bombshell admission on tape!