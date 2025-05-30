CI 25-1: They Replaced "Jacob" with a multi-racial "Church" // 30 min mark

CI-25-1: Back to Bible Basics - NEVER TAUGHT! ... Christian Israel (Not Jews) starts at 30 min mark. THEY replaced the pure White Race of Jacob with a multi-racial Church (Gentiles), and replaced White Race Judah with "Jews"... This is Counterfeit Christianity that leads 99% of ALL "Believers" to HELL!





This is a NEW CI Teaching Series for those who want to escape Hell by 1. Obedience (10 commandments) and 2. Loving the TRUTH NOT the Church (which is all Lies)...