Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Malachi Yarden: My testimony how I was saved
channel image
The Qodesh Calendar
10 Subscribers
22 views
Published 2 months ago

Faced with a horrific life & death situation as a teenager, I surrendered my life to Messiah. He saved me for such a time as this, to bring the good news, His calendar He created & died on.

The Qodesh Calendar, a KJV discovery 2012

Moses calendar Messiah died on found concealed in the book of Acts: An uncomfortable truth

30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3


Keywords
bibleprophecyreligionsundaysaturdayhistorysabbathcalendar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket