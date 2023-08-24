Longing for Revival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 2nd, 2017
Pastor Dean Odle preaches our need for the Lord to pour out His Spirit and send another genuine revival in America. Are we hungry and thirsty for His presence and power? Are we seeking Jesus for a fresh anointing to propel us out of our ruts and dryness? It is time to stir up ourselves to seek God for a manifestation of His glory in true revival.