Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wktdC-gJNEE
Nanonetworking in Terahertz Band
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Nanonetworking+in+the+Terahertz+Band+%28and+Beyond%29%3A+From+Nanomaterials+to+Macrosystems&source=android&summary=1&conversation=e642ca5eaea9bff021198c
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928647170783326417?t=pbCpcAqTpTW61AiPx-6_6Q&s=19
Nanotechnology
Bio & Medicine
Networking nano-biosensors for wireless communication in the blood https://phys.org/news/2023-11-networking-nano-biosensors-wireless-communication-blood.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928603498163188201?t=xa4AM56Me_jW1YZpoMAJzQ&s=19
GLOBAL UNIVERSITIES, GOVERNMENTS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS STANDARDIZATION ORGANIZATIONS MUST JUST BE CONSPIRACY THEORISTS EH! https://rumble.com/v6u3orf-413357595.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1926384566601707660?t=F8_88vimlao20FKryj7Ezg&s=19
Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927373514799034789?t=ukG4jr9mxPA1ty6JyAkM-Q&s=19
European Union Parliament:
Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming
Study25-07-2022
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929003184795603412?t=ISqf7OKWhrNYckyGdfHyIw&s=19
Terahertz radiation– also known assubmillimeter radiation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terahertz_radiation
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928270735820124648?t=Ea7pfOvf4nObmwwd9x77xQ&s=19
THz Signal Propagation https://search.brave.com/search?q=using+the+body+to+propagate+thz+signals&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8da27eb38c30cb3f761055
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1928922306711068677?t=8ie8q7WZkoTlayvSLLxtzQ&s=19
Bioprinting Inside the Body, Without Breaking the Skin Ultrasound enables minimally invasive 3D-printing of tissues, therapies, and more https://spectrum.ieee.org/bioprinting-inside-the-body
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927836948233584858?t=7eLxpeKJouYVfUOSXg4jhA&s=19
Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6u073t-413194745.html
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1927480613822664774?t=aJ6aZTuQFat_hohOPNPFtQ&s=19