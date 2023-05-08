The CCP has been cracking down on house churches, underground Christians, and Catholics, and the CCP builds state-sanctioned churches, mosques, or temples whose leaders are actually all CCP members

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2gej9rb084
中共一直在打击家庭教会、地下基督徒和天主教徒。中共建立国家认可的教堂、清真寺或庙宇，领导人实际上都是中共党员。
@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp