Pope Clears Way To Bless Sodomy: Francis Caves & Is Open To Approving Gay Marriages
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
2
331 views • 10/06/2023

Is the Pope going soft on gay marriage? Recent headlines surrounding the Pope state he has weakened the Vatican's ban of blessing gay marriages, causing a lot of turmoil not only in the church but for church leaders around the world fighting each day to represent strongly against such sin. In a world where open sin and blasphemy are being treated as the upmost good, representatives of Christ and the virtues presented in Scripture are hard pressed to share, protect and uphold the truth. 5 Conservative cardinals asked for clarity on the pontiff's stance on the issue that continues to divide the Catholic faith, the Pope responding with the motion to bless same-sex marriages. Michael Hichborn is the founder and president of the Lepanto Institute has spent spent seven and a half years as American Life League’s Director of the Defend the Faith project.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

Keywords
vaticangay marriagepope francisthe false prophetstew petersmichael hichborn
