BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Geoengineering CARE & Climate Overshoot Commission
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 10/11/2023

ClimateViewer News: https://climateviewer.com/ ClimateViewer Maps: https://climateviewer.org/

@climateviewer on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos



❤ DONATE

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climatev...

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://cash.app/$climateviewer


✉ DONATE BY MAIL

James F. Lee Jr.

25 Tripp Drive

Sumter, South Carolina 29153


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

2023 – The Dawning Era Of ‘Overshoot’ & ‘Intervention’ (Climate Engineering)

https://genn.cc/2023-overshoot/


Overshoot Commission calls for research into solar geoengineering

https://www.climatechangenews.com/2023/09/14/overshoot-commission-calls-for-research-into-solar-geoengineering/


THE CLIMATE OVERSHOOT COMMISSION

https://www.overshootcommission.org/


Reducing the Risks of Climate Overshoot

https://www.overshootcommission.org/_files/ugd/0c3b70_bab3b3c1cd394745b387a594c9a68e2b.pdf


Climate Overshoot Commission's Report Unveiling - September 14, 2023 Press Conference

https://youtu.be/oFl9KA3EMMk


Geoengineering: A Futile Attempt to Fix a Non-Issue and Dangerous as Well

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/10/08/geoengineering-a-futile-attempt-to-fix-a-non-issue-and-dangerous-as-well/


Climate intervention technologies may create winners and losers in world food supply

https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1003504


Clark, B., Xia, L., Robock, A. et al. Optimal climate intervention scenarios for crop production vary by nation. Nat Food (2023). https://www.nature.com/articles/s43016-023-00853-3


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy