Geoengineering CARE & Climate Overshoot Commission

🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES
2023 – The Dawning Era Of ‘Overshoot’ & ‘Intervention’ (Climate Engineering)
https://genn.cc/2023-overshoot/
Overshoot Commission calls for research into solar geoengineering
https://www.climatechangenews.com/2023/09/14/overshoot-commission-calls-for-research-into-solar-geoengineering/
THE CLIMATE OVERSHOOT COMMISSION
https://www.overshootcommission.org/
Reducing the Risks of Climate Overshoot
https://www.overshootcommission.org/_files/ugd/0c3b70_bab3b3c1cd394745b387a594c9a68e2b.pdf
Climate Overshoot Commission's Report Unveiling - September 14, 2023 Press Conference
https://youtu.be/oFl9KA3EMMk
Geoengineering: A Futile Attempt to Fix a Non-Issue and Dangerous as Well
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/10/08/geoengineering-a-futile-attempt-to-fix-a-non-issue-and-dangerous-as-well/
Climate intervention technologies may create winners and losers in world food supply
https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1003504
Clark, B., Xia, L., Robock, A. et al. Optimal climate intervention scenarios for crop production vary by nation. Nat Food (2023). https://www.nature.com/articles/s43016-023-00853-3
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
