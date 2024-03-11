CIRCUMCISION AND THE IMPACT OF EARLY TRAUMA - BNE RADIO WITH JEANICE BARCELO AND GUEST INGRI CASSEL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On March 7, 2024, I sat down and chatted with Ingri Cassel about circumcision and its impact on the male psyche. We also discussed birth trauma, mind control, ritual abuse, wireless radiation, hospital birth vs. home birth, the importance of breastfeeding, the importance of the father's role during the childbearing year, and much more!