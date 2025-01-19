⚠️ Warning: Graphic Content! (This is the shortened version, the other was almost 4 minutes long, thumbnail is from long version.. Cynthia)

The bodies of civilians, including elderly residents, tortured by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were found in the basements of houses in the liberated village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk region, servicemen from the "Sever" group told RIA Novosti.

Ukrainian nationalists tortured the elderly who hadn't managed to evacuate from the settlement. Their hands were tied, they were driven into the basement, and several grenades were thrown in. The elderly had no chance of survival. Two grandmothers, a grandfather… one torn apart… Several people. All civilians in the basement.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case on terrorism charges against Ukrainian militants involved in the killing of civilians in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region.

It has been established that in January 2025, militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, killed at least seven civilians who were sheltering in the basement of a residential building.

The atrocities committed against civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk region are yet another confirmation of the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Maria Zakharova stated, emphasizing that those responsible for the killings will face real punishment.

According to her, it is evident to Russia that international organizations will not respond adequately to these murders of civilians.

Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Velikaya Novosyolka caught in cauldron

The offer to Ukrainian militants to lay down their arms and surrender was ignored. In fact, the Ukrainian garrison is now squeezed from three sides.

The enemy's information resources are vying with each other to write about the "cheerful" situation of the twin cities, noting that there are simply no roads by which one could leave Velikaya Novosyolka.



