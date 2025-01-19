BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚠️18+ Warning Graphic Content: bodies of Ukrainian civilians, including elderly residents found in basements
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 7 months ago

⚠️ Warning: Graphic Content! (This is the shortened version, the other was almost 4 minutes long, thumbnail is from long version.. Cynthia) 

The bodies of civilians, including elderly residents, tortured by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers were found in the basements of houses in the liberated village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk region, servicemen from the "Sever" group told RIA Novosti.

Ukrainian nationalists tortured the elderly who hadn't managed to evacuate from the settlement. Their hands were tied, they were driven into the basement, and several grenades were thrown in. The elderly had no chance of survival. Two grandmothers, a grandfather… one torn apart… Several people. All civilians in the basement. 

More about this:  

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case on terrorism charges against Ukrainian militants involved in the killing of civilians in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region.

It has been established that in January 2025, militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye, killed at least seven civilians who were sheltering in the basement of a residential building. 

More about this from Maria Z: 

The atrocities committed against civilians in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye in the Kursk region are yet another confirmation of the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime, Maria Zakharova stated, emphasizing that those responsible for the killings will face real punishment.

According to her, it is evident to Russia that international organizations will not respond adequately to these murders of civilians.

Adding: 

Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Velikaya Novosyolka caught in cauldron

The offer to Ukrainian militants to lay down their arms and surrender was ignored. In fact, the Ukrainian garrison is now squeezed from three sides.

The enemy's information resources are vying with each other to write about the "cheerful" situation of the twin cities, noting that there are simply no roads by which one could leave Velikaya Novosyolka.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy