BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Their inability to understand how they are coming off to the average person is contributing to their decline. They expect a degree of sympathy and understanding for their victim status
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • 12/08/2023

Their inability to understand how they are coming off to the average person is contributing to their decline.  They expect a degree of sympathy and understanding for their victim status, but do everything to show they aren't victims.

They've pushed anti-White hatred on campus for decades, but a few minor protests against them is intolerable.  They condemn "White Supremacy" constantly, but force universities to adopt definitions of "antisemitism" that include criticisms of Israel.

She is an anti-White jewish supremacist, and she gets full access to the (((media))) to proudly demand our support.  Meanwhile we are denied almost ANY voice in Our own Homelands.

I think we're about done with hearing the most powerful people in the world tell us how oppressed they are.

Keywords
jewsplaying the victimand being insensitive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy