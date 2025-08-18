Life After Covid! Twitter/X Space

Saturday Night Live 16 August 2025





In this episode, we explore philosophical themes such as the nature of virtue, societal norms, and the impact of the sexual revolution on personal relationships. Through engaging caller discussions, I address the differing perceptions of virginity between genders and the role of personal integrity amid societal challenges. We critique modern media's portrayal of morality, particularly in Quentin Tarantino's films, while emphasizing the necessity of individual accountability and virtue. Each caller adds depth to the conversation, illustrating how philosophical principles actively shape our lives and communities.





