Security Analyst Hacks Voting Machine While Testifying in Court

A security expert hacked into a voting machine while testifying in a Georgia Court. The man was providing testimony about the vulnerability of voting machines, part of a long-running lawsuit filed by election-integrity activists working to get rid of voting machines and move to secure paper ballots.

Other stories included in this episode include:

@ 11:41 | The Supreme Court just dealt Texas a huge blow in the border security battle;

@ 22:47 | The January 6 committee erased more than 100 files before Republicans took over the House;

@ 33:05 | The AP just published on the JBS that acknowledges we are the original red-pilling organization in America.