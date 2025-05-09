God's Goodness is Meant to Lead you to Repentance-3/19/25

🙏Find a Like Minded Community and the Full Recorded Intercession Meetings at

Telegram or go to our uncensored social media outlets below. In Telegram search for channel Intercession and the Word🙏





🙏Or go Gab, Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon and Odysee for the full uncensored meeting:

Search for Intercession and Word🙏





Telegram https://t.me/intptaygrp





Search our uncensored social media by searching for -

Intercession and the Word





Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/intercessionandtheword/home





Gab https://gab.com/groups/65832





Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-6064329





Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video





Odysee https://odysee.com/@IntercessionandWordStudy:0?r=55fAPWTEQd9XHgv291ezVcDeKiUAA8aX