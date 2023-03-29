My giant rosemary bush is over 30 years old, and powering on for us and the bees MVI_0722

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My rosemary bush is well over 30 years old, and is enormous. I stopped
watering it after 2 or 3 years, and it
has never looked back, although it is in need of cleaning up now, with a number
of dead branches clogging it up somewhat. The bees love the flowers, and I regularly
chew the fresh tips of the leaves for the mental benefits. Consider growing one
if you can: it is more valuable as a medicine, I think, than a cooking
condiment, although it excels as that also.