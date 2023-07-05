Happy 4th of July! Sound of Freedom Wrap Up!

Happy Independence Day!Sound of Freedom Wrap Up!

The Resistance Chicks Kansas, Michelle, and Leah were on fire, and the prayer gathering after was so powerful!

God's children aren't for sale! Buy your tickets now, even if you can't go, and show the box office what you are going to support!

You can still get free tickets at https://www.angel.com

2 Million Tickets sold, for 2 Million Children sold. God's Children are not for Sale.





Jesus Says Don't Mess with the Kids- Join Us For Sound of Freedom July 4th. Exit Interviews and Prayer





https://www.cinemark.com/theatres/oh-milford/cinemark-milford-16?utm_medium=organic&utm_source=gmb&utm_campaign=local_listing_theater&utm_content=GMB_listing&y_source=1_MTc0OTI5NjQtNzE1LWxvY2F0aW9uLndlYnNpdGU%3D





500 Riverd Edge Dr.





Milford, Ohio 45150





Phone Number(513-) 248-2169





You quit your job and you go and rescue those kids.”





Remnant Revolution Tour contact Jamie. (Text Jaime at 833.575.5683 for urgent





Remnant Revolution Tour Cincinnati 3-Day Event: Sound of Freedom, Fireworks & Worship!





Sound of Freedom is exclusively in theaters the week of July 4th. Get your tickets at angel.com/freedom Resistance Chicks . com

https://watch.angelstudios.com/

https://www.angel.com/

***DON'T FORGET!*** Show Mike Lindell his alternative to Paypal is a win! Join Franksocial, visit our profile and click "sponsor" for just $5 a month! https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

https://www.facebook.com/events/1735027656944248

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.