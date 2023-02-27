Archons (Principalities) Lesson nr 9, by Pastor Leroy Crouch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From St Andrew's OCC https://st-andrewsocc.org/
A series of studies on the topic of Archons by one of our founding associate Pastors. The Biblical concept of the spiritual "principalities" we wrestle against.
Lesson 9 of the "Archons" series, by Pastor Leroy Crouch of Restoration Ministries
Knowledge into principalities.