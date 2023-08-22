IS IT COLORADOS TURN TO BURN?

Fire mitigation in places it's not normally required .. is possibly gonna be required. It used to be, if you weren't around anything that could catch fire, your house would be safe. That was before the field you live by had 6 foot tall grass... Sitting there waiting .. with possible desiccants in the air on top of it . How DO these perfect storms keep happening? Lol... So, as we saw in Maui, mitigation may not even help if a possible DEW weapon is involved but, make it hard as possible right? Don't let em get ya cheap. Eyes open, realize your weak spots. High tinder areas as well as low lying flood areas. BE AWARE. And know the possibilities have changed due to all the extra growth this year. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]