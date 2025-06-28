FRAUD! RFK pushes Americans to wear Surveillance Wearables by 2028!

Dr. Ben Tapper joins Stew to discuss the fall of MAHA after RFK Jr. recently advocated for all Americans to wear a medical device that tracks their movements, biomedical data, and a whole lot more. We’re living in a futuristic version of 1984.

Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/

Whether Dad’s already a fan of The Stew Peters Show or is new to the fight for real information, you can gift him exclusive access to bold, fearless content with no filters, no big tech. 🎁 Gift a Subscription for 3, 6, or even 12 months of access for Dad! 👉 https://stewpeters.locals.com

🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.

🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/

🇺🇸 Restore the Republic. Defund the Woke. Support America First.

➡️ https://PatriotCheckout.com Shop now for non-toxic, high-quality products made in the USA. 🥩 Order Real American Black Angus Beef that is mRNA-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free, delivered to your door. 📦 Switch your spending to companies that love this country.

These loyal and courageous sponsors chose to stand with us despite the backlash from cancel culture. Support their bravery below:

Where is your money going? The IRS wants you to feel powerless, but there is a way out of this tyranny. No law requires 99% of Americans to file and pay income tax. Go to https://freedomlawschool.org/stew to learn more about Freedom Law School.

Cortez Wealth Management offers comprehensive financial planning services tailored to you and your family. Find out how you can rely on this America First financial advisory and get your retirement plan today by calling 813-448-3446 or by visiting https://cortezwm.com

✝️ Christ Is Key — https://www.christiskey.life🔥 Join the movement: Put Christ first in a fallen world https://www.christiskey.life/about🛡️ Stand for truth. Live boldly. Speak life.

💪 Health Is Freedom, Reclaim Yours. — https://www.getigf1.com🏷️ July 4th PROMO: Save up to 50% with autoship ○ Use code “STEW” for an extra 10% off your first order ○ Buy 1 Get 1 Free on first order when joining autoship ○ Free Man’s Edge With orders of $80 or more.

Preserve your heart health and be the best version of yourself with Cardio Miracle by visiting: http://HighPowerHeart.com.

Feeling Wired in a Wireless World? EMFs from Wi-Fi, 5G, and Bluetooth are everywhere, stressing your body more than you realize. Magnesium helps protect your cells and calm your nervous system, but only if your body can absorb it. ✅ Magnesium Breakthrough from BIOptimizers contains all 7 essential forms your body needs.🧠 Support sleep, focus, and stress resilience naturally. 🔗bioptimizers.com/stewpeters 💸 Use code stewpeters to save 10%. 🛡️ 365-day guarantee plus subscribe for gifts and monthly supply.

🎥 The Healing Keys — Watch the Trailer. Tired of treating symptoms instead of solving the root cause? Discover how real people are reversing chronic illness with natural, science-backed solutions. 👉 https://healingseries.com/?oid=13&affid=69. Your healing journey starts here.

NO FILTERS: Clean up your AIR with these high-quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: http://airwaterhealing.com/ Promo code “STEW”

Pet Club 247 is your trusted source for affordable, high-quality pet products delivered right to your door. Shop at https://stewpeters.petclub247.com and enjoy wholesale pricing, auto-ship convenience, and premium pet nutrition and wellness. Support your pets—and your wallet—by partnering with us. Join the Club today!

Unlock the Power of Youth with LifeWave's X39 Patch. Why X39? ✅ Rejuvenates Skin Appearance ✅ Boosts Daily Energy & Stamina ✅ Enhances Mental Clarity & Focus ✅ Improves Physical Performance ✅ Accelerates Recovery & Healing. Backed by cutting-edge science, the X39 Patch activates your body's natural renewal process, allowing you to feel better, look younger, and live more fully. 👉 Start Your Transformation Today: www.uncancelablehealth.com

Stay up to date with Stew by following him on all socials!

Locals: https://stewpeters.locals.com/

X: https://twitter.com/realstewpeters

Telegram: https://t.me/stewpeters

Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realstewpeters

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@RealStewPeters

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@stewpeters722

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/peters_stew

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net